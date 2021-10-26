Thieves cut through store wall, steal 30,000 cellphones worth $2M, Michigan cops say

Surveillance cameras, an alarm system and a cinderblock wall didn’t stop thieves from breaking into a Michigan store and making off with over $2 million in merchandise, police said.

According to the Troy Police Department, multiple burglars cut a hole, roughly 3 feet high and 3 feet wide, through the wall of Super Fair Cellular the night of Oct. 16, and slipped inside, WJBK reported. The crew robbed the store sometime between about 7 p.m. and midnight, police said.

Once inside, the suspects stole 30,000 cellphones, police told WDIV. They also took some bins and equipment from the store, including a pallet jack.

Investigators estimate the total value of the phones at $2 million, outlets reported.

The alarm and camera systems were damaged during the burglary, according to The Oakland Press.

The suspects have not been found.

Troy is a suburb north of Detroit and boasts a population of around 87,000.

Couple shot and killed as baby was in back seat at Michigan gas station, police say

Carjacking victim chases thieves, leading to fiery 8-vehicle crash, Chicago cops say

Teen dies days after she’s struck walking home from Michigan school. ‘Heart of gold’

Man selling his gaming console shoots two teens trying to steal it, Chicago police say