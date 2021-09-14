Thieves drive van into Fells Point 7-Eleven in latest brazen ATM theft

Justin Fenton, Baltimore Sun
·2 min read

In the latest in a brazen and unabated trend, a group of thieves drove into a 7-Eleven on the cobblestone streets of Fells Point and stole an ATM.

“We heard a bang noise, and we thought it was our delivery truck coming,” said store manager Connie Mazariegos. “They were slamming into the window. It took them like eight tries before they finally broke through the glass.”

For more than a year, small businesses across the city have been experiencing such thefts of ATMs. Recently, a 7-Eleven off Falls Road in Hampden had a truck drive through its storefront and take an ATM. Surveillance video showed two vans working in tandem.

And over the weekend, the photographer Maggie Ybarra, who first noted the trend last year, documented the discovery of an “ATM graveyard” — 11 empty machines discarded behind a vacant house in West Baltimore, behind the 1400 block of N. Rosedale St. She said a number of discarded machines have been found in that area over the past year and a half.

Police have not announced any arrests in the cases.

Mazariegos had heard about the trend, but didn’t think her store in the 1600 block would be hit. It was about 4:30 a.m. and a police officer had just left to respond to another call, she said.

“It was more shocking than scary once we realized they weren’t going to come after us, guns blazing try to rob the whole store,” she said. “They were completely [dressed] in black, gloves on. They had it timed; one guy kept checking his watch. They had a timer!”

She said they took off east toward Broadway.

After the sun rose Tuesday morning, Mazariegos stood outside the store, where bricks from the building’s facade were scattered around the sidewalk. A man strolled by and asked if the store was open. Mazariegos said “no.”

“Looks like it is,” he responded with a wry smile, referring to the hole in the building.

Police said the citywide robbery unit is investigating the cases.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Series Casts Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft

    Netflix and Legendary Television have found their Lara Croft. Hayley Atwell will voice the iconic “Tomb Raider” video-game character in the upcoming anime series, the parties revealed on Monday. This “Tomb Raider,” based (of course) on the video games developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix, will be the franchise’s first time in anime. Plot-wise, it picks up after the events of the video game’s reboot trilogy. On the series, Croft will continue to explore ne

  • UK would not have approved Valneva COVID vaccine, health secretary says

    Britain cancelled its contract for about 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by France's Valneva in part because it was clear it would not be approved for use in the country, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday. "There are commercial reasons that we have cancelled the contract but what I can tell her is that it was also clear to us that the vaccine in question that the company was developing would not get approval by the MHRA here in the UK," he said in response to a question from a Scottish lawmaker. Shares in Valneva plunged 35% on Monday after it said the British government had ended a COVID-19 vaccine supply deal that could have been worth up to 1.4 billion euro ($1.65 billion).

  • Egypt opens ancient tomb of King Djoser after restoration

    Egypt on Tuesday showcased an ancient tomb structure belonging to the cemetery complex of King Djoser, a pharaoh who lived more than 4,500 years ago, following extensive restorations of the site. The structure — known as the Southern Tomb — is largely underground and includes a labyrinth of corridors, decorated with hieroglyphic carvings and tiles. A central funeral shaft houses a massive granite-clad sarcophagus from Egypt’s Third Dynasty.

  • Civil trial begins for former minister accused of sex trafficking his preteen daughter

    A federal jury will hear claims this week that former minister Ron Cohen raped and sex trafficked his preteen daughter in Delaware.

  • Vehicle thefts are way up—here’s where the most cars are getting stolen

    Lock your doors, car thieves have been busy. Theft rates were highest in the West, but cars are getting boosted big time in several parts of the country.

  • Chicago Mom Allegedly Shot 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Rage Over Missing Memory Card

    Chicago Police Department/Chicago Sun-TimesA Chicago mom fatally shot her 12-year-old son in the head on Saturday morning in a rage over a missing memory card, prosecutors allege.Fallon Harris, 37, was charged with first-degree murder after the death of her son, Kaden Ingram, at their South Chicago home. Kaden was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor with multiple bullet wounds to his head, and prosecutors alleged in court Sunday that Harris was caught on a home security system firing the sec

  • Cops Turn Up Heat on Lawyer in Wild South Carolina Shooting Saga

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo FacebookAlex Murdaugh is officially at the center of a state investigation.The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Monday that it has opened a probe into Murdaugh, 53, just days after the legal scion was ousted from his firm over allegations of theft and placed in rehab for drug dependency.In a statement to The Daily Beast, the top law enforcement agency in the state confirmed the criminal investigation into Murdaugh is bas

  • Woman shoots through wall and kills ‘peeping Tom’ outside her Texas home, cops say

    Fearing for her safety, she grabbed a rifle, the woman told police.

  • Woman kicked down Brooklyn subway escalator says her skin was ripped open ‘like I was clawed by a tiger’

    A Brooklyn mom kicked down a subway escalator by a complete stranger says she’s covered in claw marks from her tumble down the metal stairs — and terrified of ever seeing her attacker again. Speaking on condition her name not be published, the 30-year-old fashion design student said she was on her way home when she was assaulted at the Atlantic Ave.-Barclays Center station Thursday evening. “I ...

  • 'Truly horrific': Man gets 10 years for stabbing woman with semen-filled syringe

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • Judge cancels Rod Stewart's trial, sets plea deal hearing

    A Florida judge has canceled the trial for rock icon Rod Stewart and his adult son and scheduled a hearing next month to discuss a plea deal to resolve charges stemming from a New Year's Eve altercation with a hotel security guard nearly two years ago. Court records show the hearing with Judge August Bonavita is set for Oct. 22 regarding a plea agreement to close the case without them needing to appear in court. If convicted, the Stewarts were facing a year in jail, or probation and a $1,000 fine.

  • Master distiller churned out 9,000 gallons of illegal moonshine on NC farm, feds say

    Prosecutors said white vans were used to sneak the moonshine across state lines to a shed in Virginia.

  • Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel, avoiding jail, must apologize to victims and stay off Facebook

    “Your honor, I just want to say I’m sorry for what happened. I never intended to hurt anybody,” Samsel said.

  • Westroads fatal shooting

    One person is dead and another injured after a shooting at the Westroads Mall parking lot Sunday night

  • San Jose Police Used New Tactics During Weekend Sideshow Bust

    Kiet Do reports on how San Jose police corralled a large group of over 200 spectators during weekend sideshow enforcement (9-13-2021)

  • Former Miami nurse admits threatening to kill VP Harris, faces up to five years in prison

    A former nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital has pleaded guilty in Miami federal court to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, perhaps sealing her own fate because she recorded the threats in a series of videos she sent to her husband in prison.

  • Second lawsuit alleges abuse at New Hampshire youth center

    Michael Gilpatrick, who spent three years at New Hampshire’s youth detention center in the late 1990s, said he and other boys sometimes stood on their toilets, yelling into vents to spread word of approaching staff. A state trooper testifying at Asbury’s probable cause hearing said colleagues described the four as a clique or “the muscle” of the cottage, and said they often used physical force to deescalate conflict.

  • Man Seen Kicking Woman Down Subway Escalator

    Police are searching for a man seen on video kicking a woman down a subway escalator in Brooklyn.

  • Body of teen found Sunday in southwest Charlotte park is a homicide case, CMPD says

    The body was discovered around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, police say.

  • Murdaugh murders spur rumors, conspiracy theories in SC and beyond

    SLED does have a responsibility to operate in a manner which gives the public confidence in its investigations, our Editorial Board writes. | Opinion