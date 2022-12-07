Thieves drove car into pot shop, shot it out with guard. Now an arrest has been made

A teen was arrested Monday for the brazen attack on a Tacoma cannabis store that sent a car through its front doors and ended with a shoot-out between the thieves and a security guard.

Tacoma police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in association with the Oct. 28 incident that was caught on video.

As one vehicle rammed into Zips Cannabis’ front doors at 2611 Pacific Ave., two others pulled up. The business was closed at the time.

At least six people emerged from the vehicles and entered the store, according to video provided by Tacoma police. The suspects threw store merchandise into bags and then fled.

Multiple thieves exchanged gunfire with the armed security guard who had been outside the store.

One thief was thought to have been struck by gunfire, police said at the time. The guard was not injured.

The thieves fled in one of the vehicles and on foot.

Initially, no suspects were located, but two stolen vehicles were left at the scene.

The suspect was arrested and booked into Pierce County Jail after detectives found probably cause.

The suspect faces charges of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the investigation is continuing.