Thieves use excavator to break into South Seattle dispensary

Deputies are investigating after thieves used an excavator to break into a pot shop in Seattle early Saturday morning.

Three suspects drove the front loader into the front window of Clutch Cannabis at 11537 Rainier Ave. South, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects, who were all wearing masks, took around $100 from an ATM inside the building and about $1,000 worth of product.

No arrests have been made.

Deputies are now trying to determine where the excavator came from.

