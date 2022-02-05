Thieves grab $48K in handbags in broad daylight SoHo boutique heist

Thieves cleaned out a pricey SoHo boutique making off with $48,000 worth of merchandise and injuring a security guard, police said Friday.

Two of the theft crew walked into the Celine store on Wooster St. near Broome St. just before 12:25 p.m. Thursday, posing as shoppers, cops said.

The suspects browsed the boutique and appeared to be on their way out — but as the security guard opened the door for their exit, three other thieves pushed past the guard into the store, police said.

The guard struggled with the band of thieves and tried to close the door on them.

In the chaos, the guard injured his elbow and thumb, cops said.

After snatching $48,000 worth of designer handbags, the thieves fled the store and sped off in a car. Police were still searching for the bandits late Friday.

The block on Wooster St. — home to high-end stores such as Gucci and Moschino — has recently seen a number of big-ticket heists.

In September, three crooks broke through two walls from a neighboring building to get into the What Goes Around Comes Around pop-up boutique on Wooster St. near Spring St.

The thieves loaded up a car with the stolen goods and then brazenly returned about two hours later to steal some more, cops said at the time.

The robbers in that heist made off with $385,000 in designer bags and clothes.