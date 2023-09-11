Thieves with hammers target Northridge Macy's during smash-and-grab
A group of thieves armed with hammers targeted a Northridge Macy's store in the latest smash-and-grab robbery in the Los Angeles area.
A group of thieves armed with hammers targeted a Northridge Macy's store in the latest smash-and-grab robbery in the Los Angeles area.
Perfios, an Indian fintech that provides real-time credit underwriting solutions to banks and non-banking financial institutions, has raised $229 million in a new funding round as it looks deepen its expansion in North America and Europe. The 15-year-old startup's Series D funding was led by Indian private equity firm Kedaara Capital. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, which also counts Warburg Pincus and Bessemer Venture Partners among its backers, has raised $384 million in primary and secondary transactions to date, according to Tracxn.
Coinbase plans to cease all exchange services for users in India, it has warned some customers in email, over a year after the company's debut in the South Asian market faced regulatory challenges. The global crypto exchange is warning customers that it will be discontinuing services for them after September 25 and advising them to withdraw any funds they have in their accounts. Coinbase, which is also an investor in top Indian crypto exchanges CoinDCX and CoinSwitch Kuber, has additionally disabled users in India from signing up to its exchange, prompting them to download the wallet, Coinbase Wallet, instead.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Daniil Medvedev in a grueling 2023 U.S. Open men's final.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 1.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Here's how to watch Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev in the US Open Final.
Despite the writer's strike, a new season of "Jeopardy!" premieres next week. Here's what you need to know.
Daryl Dixon returns tonight. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Bears game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Patriots game.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL and half the 2022 season with other knee ailments.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. Browns game.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 24.
The Toronto International Film Festival got a boost on Saturday night from one of music’s biggest names as Lil Nas X celebrated the world premiere of his upcoming documentary, "Long Live Montero."
Workers may wonder if their résumés should showcase their AI skills. They should, experts say, and here’s how to do it.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
More than 38,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.