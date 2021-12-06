Thieves hit another Ulta store in latest mass theft, this time targeting one in Clovis

A man and woman quickly made off with $2,000 or more in fragrances Sunday afternoon from an Ulta Beauty store in Clovis, police said, the second time the chain has been hit by thieves in Fresno County in recent weeks.

The theft happened just before 2 p.m. at the Ulta in the 1300 block of East Herndon Avenue, Sgt. Jim Koch said.

Two people entered the store and with the help of trash bags they carried were able to load up with more than $2,000 worth of merchandise.

The man and woman struck so fast, they were able to flee the store before employees could intervene.

No further description of the pair was made available.

Less than three weeks earlier, on Nov. 18, a group of four younger men and a boy were arrested on suspicion they stole more than $1,000 from an Ulta in Fresno.

“It’s a very common time with these kind of thefts,” Koch said. “Especially with an uptick due to the holiday season.”

In the earlier incident, five males were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft. After the merchandise was taken from the Ulta Beauty store in the 7900 block of North Blackstone Avenue, a group was seen walking toward the Ulta at Fashion Fair Mall.

The suspects ran to an awaiting vehicle as officers approached, but five people were detained after a traffic stop and brief foot chase. Property stolen from retail stores was found in the vehicle, Fresno police said.