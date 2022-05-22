Thieves hit Athens Public Works, Limestone schools' bus garage

May 22—ATHENS — Thieves struck the Athens Public Works enclosure and Limestone County Schools' bus garage early Friday morning, stealing trucks, mowers, catalytic converters and more.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said video surveillance shows they hit the bus garage on Elm Street and then went next door to Public Works. The items stolen are valued at $100,000.

Lt. Jonathan Caldwell said they believe at least two suspects are involved in the incident even though surveillance video, which had a time stamp of 2 a.m., clearly shows only one of the suspects.

"We believe there were at least two because they had to drive the two vehicles," Caldwell said.

Friday afternoon, Caldwell said his investigators were following a lead and had developed suspects in the case.

The Sheriff's Office said city employees discovered when they arrived for work that a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, a 2011 Dodge Ram 3500, a 16-foot double-axle Lone Wolf trailer and two Toro zero-turn mowers were missing from Public Works.

Video surveillance shows the offenders entered the gated area by cutting a hole in the fence.

Mayor Ronnie Marks said his employees left the keys in the truck "because they were inside locked gates." He said he believes the thefts were an inside job or the two areas were scouted for some time.

The two offenders had previously entered the gated facility at the school bus garage by using the same method of cutting a hole in the fence. They then cut two catalytic converters off of a county vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said the thieves disabled the main gate at Public Works after taking the property and left eastbound on Elm Street.

Marks said the city has insurance to cover the thefts. The lawn mowers were purchased in the last two months, he said.

"We're filing everything with the insurance," Marks said. "Unfortunately, we really need the mowers right now (for mowing season). If we have to, we'll borrow or lease a couple of mowers."

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jarrod Smith at 256-233-8700.

Catalytic converters, which contain the precious metals platinum, rhodium and palladium, are a popular target for thieves. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, most catalytic converters are bought at scrap yards for between $50 and $250. It said the pandemic slowed down the mining of the rare metals, driving up demand for the converters.

Last month, thieves cut through a fence and took catalytic converters from three maintenance vehicles at the Decatur City Schools maintenance shop. In Lauderdale County last month, a catalytic converter was stolen from a church van.

