Thieves hit neighboring businesses at south Charlotte shopping center, police say

Robberies were reported at a sports store and next door at a beauty salon less than 24 hours apart in south Charlotte, police said.

ALSO READ: Duo steals $4,300 in items from Ulta store, Matthews police say

“I never have problems in this area,” said Maria Delgado, owner of Yvelisse Salon. “I’ve been here 14 years, and I never have problems.”

The salon shares a shopping center at South Boulevard and Archdale Drive with Hibbett Sports, which was also robbed.

“I see sometimes police, and I see the security guy yesterday right here looking around. So I don’t know how that happened,” Delgado said.

A woman told police two thieves stole Nike clothing around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, then assaulted her as they left the store.

An armed robbery happened about 24 hours later on the next day at Hibbett Sports, police said.

The robber was carrying a gun when they left with stolen shirts and pants, a witness told police.

Delgado said she realizes the crimes are not the norm in the Archdale Marketplace Shopping Center.

“I think, maybe, they have to add more security,” she said.

>>Watch Channel 9′s LIVE STREAM wherever you are, at this link.

Delgado said she plans to take precautions to protect her business.

“We have to talk to the city about this because crime is going up in south Charlotte,” customer Pete Bibbs told Channel 9.

Bibbs worries about this recent trend in serious crimes.

“The crime is going up in this area, and this is a nice area here,” Bibbs said. “South Charlotte residents are not used to all this crime happening here.”

It is unclear if the robberies were connected, and no injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

(Watch the video below: Police: Thieves used forklift to steal ATM in Oklahoma)