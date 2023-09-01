Thieves hit Nordstrom in Orange County

Police in Irvine have released surveillance footage of a man and a woman stealing several thousand dollars in merchandise from a Nordstrom earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Aug. 28 at the Nordstrom in the Irvine Spectrum Center, located at 800 Spectrum Drive.

Video of the theft shows the male suspect running through the store with an armload of merchandise, while the female suspect, also carrying stolen items, follows close behind. A short time later, the pair are seen running up a set of stairs toward their vehicle. The suspects then fled in a white Kia Forte, according to the Irvine Police Department.

A male and female suspect, seen here, captured on surveillance cameras while stealing merchandise from Nordstrom in Irvine on Aug. 28, 2023. (Irvine PD)

A white Kia Forte that the two suspects were seen driving away in. (Irvine PD)

The man and woman made off with an estimated $4,000 worth of stolen goods, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may recognize the suspects is asked to email Mricci@cityofirvine.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.