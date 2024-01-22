Thieves keep stealing HVAC units. He might offer them $100 to just 'go away'
Some Virginia contractors are taking additional steps to prevent theft after thieves stole expensive HVAC equipment from job sites.
Apple has released iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3. These are modest refreshes, with the highlight being the Stolen Device Protection tool that protects user data when a gadget is stolen.
The lightweight and double-walled insulated bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
The Pittsburgh-based university known for its top tech and computer science programs said on Friday that the attack impacted up to 7,300 students, employees, contractors and other affiliates.
Alphabet has laid off dozens of workers from its X moonshot lab in its latest round of downsizing.
Will AI automate human jobs, and -- if so -- which jobs and when? A survey from the University of Pennsylvania, NYU and Princeton finds that ChatGPT alone could impact around 80% of jobs. Contrary to what one (including this reporter) might expect, the MIT researchers found that the majority of jobs previously identified as being at risk of AI displacement aren't, in fact, "economically beneficial" to automate -- at least at present.
As mortgage lender LoanDepot continues recovery efforts from a ransomware attack, it revealed on Monday that hackers stole data from more than 16 million customers.
Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 has wrapped after a nonstop weeklong speedrunning marathon. This year’s charity raised over $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation and featured the event’s first canine-assisted speedrun.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Meta has provided new details of how it plans to respond to incoming competition rules in the European Union that aim to tackle abusive behaviors by Big Tech by enforcing fairer dealing on a handful of the world's most powerful platforms. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) applies to just six (mostly U.S.) tech giants, including Meta. Back in September, the EU designated Meta as a "gatekeeper" -- listing six of its products as "core platforms services" under the DMA -- namely, its social networks, Facebook and Instagram; its ads delivery system; its messaging services, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger; and its virtual marketplace platform, Marketplace.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
UFC 297 on Saturday night featured two title bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
The 2023 COLA had the potential to create a bigger tax hit for retirees. But there's still time to contain the damage.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
This week's edition highlights players to pick up who can see increased production over the remainder of the NBA season.
Grab this duo to help you embrace your natural color — it's just $8 per bottle.
VF Corp., the parent company of the popular apparel brands Vans, Supreme, and The North Face, said Thursday that hackers stole the personal data of 35.5 million customers in a December cyberattack. The Denver, Colorado-based company reported the data breach to regulators in a filing on Thursday. The filing did not say specifically what kinds of personal data was taken, or if the company yet knows what was stolen.
Ford is shuffling truck and SUV production allotments for 2024 to better match customer demand, it says. Result? More Broncos and Rangers, Ford says.
Lai Ching-te, who won Taiwan’s presidential election last Saturday, will be facing a crossroads in the country’s technology industry when he takes office in May. Lai’s administration will be the third term of Democratic Progressive Party rule in Taiwan, and he is widely expected to continue the work of his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, when it comes to supporting one of the country’s biggest economic drivers and most valuable exports: its semiconductor industry. Lai has also pledged to create 20,000 startup jobs within five years, but has given little detail on how he plans to achieve that.
Oleria, a startup providing access management tools primarily for enterprise customers, today announced that it raised $33 million in a Series A round led by Evolution Equity Partners with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Tapestry Ventures and Zscaler. Oleria was co-founded in 2022 by Jim Alkove and Jagadeesh Kunda. Alkove, an ex-Microsoft CVP and former "chief trust officer" at Salesforce, where he met Kunda, says that he'd "long been vexed" by the challenge of delivering cybersecurity while not preventing business partners from doing their jobs.