Thieves keep stealing HVAC units. He might offer them $100 to just 'go away'

Meta has provided new details of how it plans to respond to incoming competition rules in the European Union that aim to tackle abusive behaviors by Big Tech by enforcing fairer dealing on a handful of the world's most powerful platforms. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) applies to just six (mostly U.S.) tech giants, including Meta. Back in September, the EU designated Meta as a "gatekeeper" -- listing six of its products as "core platforms services" under the DMA -- namely, its social networks, Facebook and Instagram; its ads delivery system; its messaging services, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger; and its virtual marketplace platform, Marketplace.