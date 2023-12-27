Thieves use key fob to steal dozens of iPads from election office - Police
Dozens of iPads were stolen in the middle of the night during a brazen burglary, leaving St. Louis election officials rushing to lock down private information.
Dozens of iPads were stolen in the middle of the night during a brazen burglary, leaving St. Louis election officials rushing to lock down private information.
The NBA couldn't look away on Tuesday. The Pistons gave a good show before setting infamous history.
Despite a 41-point outing from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons lost again on Tuesday night in Detroit.
Score a Shark vac for 42% off, a Ninja Foodi for $100 and so much more.
National Amusements, CBS and Paramount’s parent company, confirmed a year-old hack this month affecting 82,128 people. TechCrunch first reported on the breach, revealed in a company legal filing with Maine’s Attorney General under a 2005 state digital privacy law.
National Amusements, the cinema chain and corporate parent giant of media giants Paramount and CBS, has confirmed it experienced a data breach in which hackers stole the personal information of tens of thousands of people. The private media conglomerate said in a legally required filing with Maine's attorney general that hackers stole personal information on 82,128 people during a December 2022 data breach. According to Maine's notice, the company discovered the breach months later in August 2023, but did not say what specific personal information was taken.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
For yet another year, hackers stole billions of dollars in crypto. This year, hackers stole around $2 billion dollars in crypto across dozens of cyberattacks and thefts, according to De.FI, the web3 security firm that runs the REKT database. The site ranks the worst-ever crypto hacks, from the breach of the Ronin network in 2022, where hackers stole more than $600 million in crypto in what stands as the largest incident in history, to the hack against Mixin Network this year, which netted the hackers around $200 million.
More than 200,000 shoppers are resting easy with these cooling linens.
The Nuggets shot nine more free throws than the Warriors on Christmas, leaving Kerr and Curry exasperated.
From the Chinese spy balloon to our hot, buggy, smoky summer, recapping a wild year in news.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
'It feels like you are being held and cuddled,' wrote a five-star fan.
Geno Smith hadn't done much, but came up big when Seattle needed it.
Trevor Lawrence cleared concussion protocol on Saturday to make the start against the Bucs.
Week 17 represents the fantasy championships in most leagues. Did you make it this far and need an extra boost? Consider one of these waiver wire adds.
Bag up the savings! Score a snazzy crossbody for $75 (from $249), a pebbled leather backpack for $119 (from $399), a $59 wallet and more.
Shoppers rave about how it helps to firm crepey skin and minimize fine lines while you sleep.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
This week: The Apple Watch ban is here, Samsung adds foldables to its self-repair program for the first time, Sony has sold 50 million PS5 consoles over three years.
Go to the fantasy basketball waiver wire tree and see if any of these presents could be hiding there, ready to help boost your lineups.