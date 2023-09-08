Thieves at large after dognapping 2 French bulldogs from owner’s backyard, police say

Two dogs have disappeared after officials say they were stolen from their owner’s backyard.

South Fulton police officials said on Aug. 8 at 2 a.m., two individuals climbed over a fence into the backyard of a home in the area of Butner Road.

According to the investigation, the individuals took two French bulldogs from their housing area.

It is unclear if anything else was taken during the incident.

Authorities have not provided the identity of the victim as well as the names of the dogs.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the South Fulton Police Department or Crime Aug. 8 at 404-577-8477.

