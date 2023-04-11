Thieves leave heavy ATM in middle of metro Atlanta road after trying to steal it from business

Atlanta police are searching for three men they said tried to steal an ATM but didn’t get very far.

Officers said they were called out to a business along Euclid Avenue NE shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a burglary.

Police said when they got to the business, the owner told them three men attempted to steal the ATM from inside.

It must have been too heavy for the men because they ultimately left it in the middle of the road and ran off.

Investigators said they are currently processing the machine for fingerprints. It remains unclear if the would-be thieves got away with any cash from the machine.

APD said this investigation is ongoing.

