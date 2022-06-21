Thieves in Lexus pull off brazen gas heist from U-Hauls over multiple days, SC cops say

Thieves stole more than 100 gallons of gas in a multi-day heist, South Carolina officials said. Now, police are asking the public for help.

On June 11 and June 16, thieves pulled into a lot full of U-Hauls at 610 Keith Drive in a Lexus convertible to steal gas, according to a news release from the Greenville Police Department.

“Gas prices are high and we definitely know that, but it’s still not fair for you to take the gas from somebody else that paid for it,” Sgt. Jonathan Bragg told WSPA. “Times are tough right now, but reach out for assistance. Don’t steal gas. Don’t steal from other people, because you don’t know how hard they had to work to get to that gas in their cars.”

The Lexus seemed to have a hidden transfer tank in the trunk used to take the gas, according to the release.

On June 16, the Lexus lost its front bumper during the theft, police said. The next day, a gray Toyota SUV stopped by to pick up the bumper.

Police released security footage of the vehicles in the hopes it might help the public recognize the identity of the thieves but haven’t announced any official suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Greenville is about 104 miles northwest of Columbia.

Praying 78-year-old robbed inside of Tennessee church by team of thieves, video shows

Firefighter killed by falling tree on family trip to Biltmore Estate for Father’s Day

Stolen gasoline was advertised online and sold for a bargain, Virginia cops say

Your car’s air conditioning can use up gas. How to save fuel on hot days as prices rise