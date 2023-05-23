Thieves nab Audi convertible overnight, look for more to steal in East Lyme

May 22—EAST LYME — The overnight theft of an Audi convertible from the Crescent Beach neighborhood marks the seventh car theft of the year, a statistic that puts the town on a trajectory to blow through last year's total.

Police said an unidentified number of people in two stolen cars — including the Audi — were looking for more cars to steal early Monday morning.

East Lyme police Chief Mike Finkelstein said a call came in around 2:34 a.m. from the Camp Nett guard shack on Smith Street. That's where the Connecticut National Guard soldiers saw people from the two cars checking the neighborhood for unlocked vehicles.

The suspects drove off after the Guardsmen yelled at them, according to police. Finkelstein said officers were responding to the Smith Street call at the same time dispatchers fielded a call from a resident reporting his Audi was missing.

Police later determined the other car was stolen from Wallingford. The investigation is ongoing.

Finkelstein said there were seven cars stolen from town in all of last year. That means the number halfway through this year equals last year's total.

Numbers had been starting to recede after a spike in 2019, when there were 16 car thefts compared to four the year prior. There were 18 in 2020 and 14 in 2021.

Finkelstein could not immediately determine by press time how many of those thefts resulted in arrests. Data collected by the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection shows that statewide just 9.3% of auto theft cases resulted in an arrest last year.

Police dash camera video shows the two cars, including the convertible with its top down, leaving the driveway to the Crescent Point At Niantic assisted living facility on Main Street a short time after the call from Camp Nett. The suspects drove to Waterford "at an extremely high rate of speed," which Finkelstein said led East Lyme officers to call off the chase.

The pursuit policy from the state Police Officer Standards and Training Council specifies officers can't chase someone in a stolen vehicle unless there's a violent crime involved or the public is at risk.

Finkelstein said it's not unusual for those in stolen cars to elude police on the midnight shift. And it's happening all over the region.

Many of the cases in East Lyme are reported either right before or right after radio calls come through about stolen cars or suspicious activity in an adjacent town, according to the chief.

"So they're moving. They're going town to town," he said of the car thieves. "Just because they're scared off of one spot doesn't mean they're not going to another spot."

Cars stolen from town often end up in cities like Bridgeport, New Britain, New Haven and Waterbury. Finkelstein said he can only recall one car stolen from town that wasn't recovered intact since he started as chief in 2017.

While cars have historically been stolen to make money on the parts, the high percentage of recovered cars points to different motivations these days.

He said stolen cars are commonly used as a vehicle for other crimes, including shootings, robberies and other thefts. But he's heard other rationales from people who've been arrested for stealing cars.

"We had one arrestee tell us the vehicle was left on the street and rented out to people to use," he said.

He also described the thrill some people get from engaging police in a chase, combined with a state pursuit policy that makes it more likely for them to get away.

Finkelstein said the best way to reduce car theft is for everyone to lock their cars and take their keys inside with them.

Most car break-ins happen when people leave their cars unlocked, according to Finkelstein. And most thefts occur when they leave their keys in the car.

"Don't allow yourself to be victimized," he said.

