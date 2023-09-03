Thieves nabbing powerful vehicles

Sep. 2—Local Dodge dealerships are grappling with what appears to be coordinated thieves stealing large, powerful cars.

A local private security company tasked with guarding car lots described incidents in which it believes out-of-town Bloods gang members have either stolen cars or parts within minutes in a choreographed manner. Thieves appear to be targeting Dodge Chargers and Challengers, which are prey to a nationwide rash of thefts, according to the Highway Loss Data Institute.

"Only a NASCAR crew can take a tire off of a car that fast," said CEO Richard Garrett of B.L. Solutions, the company that provides security services to dealerships across the Bakersfield Auto Mall and has watched surveillance footage showing the thieves' work. "It was impressive."

The institute calculated Dodge Charger SRT Hellcats were 60 times more likely to be stolen than any other passenger vehicles by examining the frequency of insurance claims filed from 2020 to 2022. Dodge Challengers ranked as having the fourth-highest vehicle theft claims in the same timeframe.

Eric Mayne, a spokesman with Stellantis, the multinational company that owns the Dodge brand, wrote in an emailed statement that Dodge uses industry-standard vehicle security technology and its vehicles meet or exceed all federal safety and security standards.

"While such events are rare, they are not exclusive to any make or model of vehicle," Mayne wrote. He also linked to a 2021 news release in which Dodge announced three solutions to help Challenger and Charger owners prevent theft.

The frequency of claims filed for Challengers and Chargers has increased at a stunning rate compared to other vehicle brands, the Highway Loss Data Institute noted in a Thursday news release announcing its report.

"If you own a Hellcat, you better check your driveway," the institute's senior vice president, Matt Moore, said in the release. "These numbers are unbelievable."

Garrett said the thieves wear red — indicating, in his opinion, the thefts are gang-affiliated — and come in groups. There's always been no less than three people, and others who are acting as lookouts.

B.L. Solutions has encountered thieves who leave the premises once spotting security to others executing a quick plan to strip a car. Within 90 seconds, Garrett said, he has seen suspects unscrew rims and tires from two separate cars and drive away.

"It was clearly choreographed," Garrett added.

Garrett noted the extent to which these crimes occur indicates these Bloods must come from Los Angeles. The Bloods aren't as active in Kern County, Garrett added.

Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Sgt. Andrew Tipton wrote in an email that police haven't received suspect information about the Dodge thefts. He didn't respond to emails requesting more information about the incidents investigated by B.L. Solutions and reports by dealerships across town.

Mo Hosseini, director of operations for a group of Bakersfield car dealerships, noted the rare, high-end Dodge Challenger Demon was snatched from their dealership in January. Thieves broke their windows and damaged a Dodge Challenger in front of the Demon by shoving it aside first.

About 2,000 Challenger Demons are made per year; each costs about $150,000, Hosseini estimated. He added the one that was damaged by a thief was slightly used, having about 5,000 miles on it.

The thieves clearly knew what they are doing, Hosseini said, because it took them such a short time to leave with the vehicle.

Motor City Chief Operating Officer John Pitre noted Challengers and Chargers seem to be the targets lately. He's had instances of people fraudulently claiming another person's identity — by claiming to be from Los Angeles — and trying to steal a car. These activities have been stopped, Pitre noted.

The dealership also lost wheels and rims, prompting them to keep cars inside and not on the lot. They also won't stock these cars at high volume because there's not enough room to keep them inside. In the past, Motor City may have had six to eight of the cars, but now keeps two, he said.

Pitre added people from Los Angeles may come to Bakersfield to steal because there's a larger proportion of Dodge Challengers registered in Bakersfield compared to the market size.

"It's ... probably reduced the demand for the vehicles from legitimate people because they don't want to have them stolen, either," Pitre added.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @_ishanidesai.