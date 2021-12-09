Thieves make off with more than $30,000 worth of eyewear

Dec. 9—A downtown Rochester eyewear business was hit by thieves Tuesday morning.

Rochester police were called to Eye-Q Intelligent Eyewear, 20 Second Ave. SW in the subway, about 11 a.m. for a report of a shoplifting incident, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.

Store employees told officers that two men entered the store and shoplifted between $30,000 and $50,000 worth of eyewear, which amounted to four to six items being taken.

Faudskar said the most expensive piece was valued at $11,000.

Investigators are actively working on the case and say that video surveillance captured the incident.