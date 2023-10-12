Thieves make off with new release UGA brand jackets worth $3,000 from Athens tent shop

Thieves entered a tent set up to sell University of Georgia clothing last weekend and made off with almost $3,000 worth of newly-designed clothing merchandise with the UGA brand.

The tent shop was placed at West Broad and Pulaski streets in downtown, but was left unsecured overnight as the person hired to be there during the night had been arrested. The reason for the arrest was not explained in the Athens-Clarke police report.

An employee reported he had worked the tent the previous evening and he notified his “boss,” about the night worker’s arrest, but he was told to close the tent and go home for the night, according to the report.

When the employee returned about 7 a.m. Oct. 7, prior to a UGA football game later in the day, the man observed 34 ball caps scattered on the ground.

The caps were priced at $29 to $34, but upon checking the interior he discovered numerous jackets, valued at $2,950, were gone, according to the report.

Missing were NASCAR style jackets and letterman jackets in various sizes and many of those were valued at $300 each.

The jackets are new design releases and the owner assured police that no other business in Athens should have them at the moment.

All of the items carried the UGA brand, police said.

