Thieves take over $1,000 worth of candles from Bath & Body Works
The Henry County Police Department is asking you to be on the lookout for suspects caught on camera stealing.
Police said on Jan. 22, the suspects pictured went into a Bath & Body Works store on Jonesboro Road in McDonough, Georgia.
The suspects put 42 candles in their tote bags before leaving the store.
Those candles totaled over $1,100.
Police said the suspects were last seen getting into a black, older model KIA Sedan and leaving the parking lot.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects, please contact Detective D. Green at 770-288-8394, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
