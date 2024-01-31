Thieves use pickup truck to crash into Hesperia business to steal tools

Sheriff’s officials are investigating after suspected thieves used a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck to crash through 760 Discount Tools in Hesperia to steal over $10,000 in items,mostly Milwaukee and Dewalt Tools.

Investigators are searching for two men who allegedly used a pickup truck to crash through a business in Hesperia to steal tools.

The duo used a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 to crash through a fence, and then a roll-up garage door at 760 Discount Tools at 10904 Hesperia Road in Hesperia, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said.

The suspected break-in happened at 3:53 a.m. Saturday at the store’s warehouse, according to the company on Facebook.

Business owner Fabiola Diaz told ABC7 that she got a Ring notification on her cell phone of motion on her store’s surveillance cameras. Diaz called 911 while she watched the video of the thieves stealing more than $10,000 in discounted tools.

“If you know of someone that all of a sudden has a large amount of Milwaukee and Dewalt Tools, report them,” the Facebook page stated.

A piece of a license plate was left behind after suspected thieves used a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck to crash through 760 Discount Tools in Hesperia to steal over $10,000 in items,mostly Milwaukee and Dewalt Tools.

The business also said a piece of the truck’s front license plate was found on the property.

“Robberies are on the rise in the High Desert,” the company stated. “We need to come together as a community to stop these lowlifes."

Diaz said there have been at least 17 different break-in attempts over the past two years at her store, she told ABC7.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia sheriff’s station at 760-947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

