Thieves use pickup truck to crash into Hesperia business to steal tools

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·1 min read
Sheriff’s officials are investigating after suspected thieves used a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck to crash through 760 Discount Tools in Hesperia to steal over $10,000 in items,mostly Milwaukee and Dewalt Tools.
Investigators are searching for two men who allegedly used a pickup truck to crash through a business in Hesperia to steal tools.

The duo used a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 to crash through a fence, and then a roll-up garage door at 760 Discount Tools at 10904 Hesperia Road in Hesperia, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said.

The suspected break-in happened at 3:53 a.m. Saturday at the store’s warehouse, according to the company on Facebook.

Business owner Fabiola Diaz told ABC7 that she got a Ring notification on her cell phone of motion on her store’s surveillance cameras. Diaz called 911 while she watched the video of the thieves stealing more than $10,000 in discounted tools.

“If you know of someone that all of a sudden has a large amount of Milwaukee and Dewalt Tools, report them,” the Facebook page stated.

A piece of a license plate was left behind after suspected thieves used a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck to crash through 760 Discount Tools in Hesperia to steal over $10,000 in items,mostly Milwaukee and Dewalt Tools.
The business also said a piece of the truck’s front license plate was found on the property.

“Robberies are on the rise in the High Desert,” the company stated. “We need to come together as a community to stop these lowlifes."

Diaz said there have been at least 17 different break-in attempts over the past two years at her store, she told ABC7.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia sheriff’s station at 760-947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Thieves use pickup truck to crash into Hesperia business to steal tools