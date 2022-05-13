Thieves posing as pest exterminators target Bayshore condo complex; heirlooms stolen

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office Operations Center.

MANATEE COUNTY — A man and woman posing as pest exterminators targeted a Bayshore Gardens condominium complex on Wednesday, stealing jewelry and valuables from several elderly residents, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims at the Fourth Bayshore Condominium near State College of Florida included two 95-year-old women. The valuables reported stolen included a diamond heirloom necklace, a gold and diamond necklace, and gold wedding rings, according to a condo board member who said five residences were affected by the fraud.

Sheriff's Office spokesman Randy Warren said deputies were gathering details on the suspects and additional information from neighbors.

"Deputies are working on some leads now," Warren said on Thursday. "We are reminding residents to never allow an unknown vendor into your home if you don’t have an appointment with them. When in doubt, call law enforcement."

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspects were wearing bright yellow uniforms with black trim. The male suspect was described as 5-foot-10, thin, possibly Hispanic, with long curly black hair, and a mustache. The female suspect's uniform said "trainee" and she was wearing a protective mask.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011 (ext. 2260) or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS) or manateecrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee condo complex targeted by thieves posing as pest exterminators