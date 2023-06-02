Thieves Raid Berkley Auto Repair Shop

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Do they have any idea who they’re stealing from?

Thieves recently broke into an auto repair shop in Berkley, California to steal cars and equipment. We see jobs like this all too often as criminals have realized repair shops, just like dealerships, sit unattended at night and have all kinds of valuables which will just roll away into the night.

Surveillance footage captures how the thieves tried using the back end of a Chrysler Pacifica minivan like a battering ram to get through the rear roll-up door. When that didn’t work, a man walked to the front of the business, busted out the plexiglass window on a front door, then climbed inside.

According to KTVU, the shop has been in business for decades and is a “mainstay” of the community. What’s more, thieves have hit it before. The time before was about three months prior. Hopefully the owner gets some really hardcore security because it’s obvious someone has decided his business is a really easy and worthwhile target.

The owner did tell a KTVU reporter, “It’s not a really good feeling doing business around here.” That’s a profound statement. Maybe the guy should pick up shop and move somewhere that takes crime a little more seriously.

