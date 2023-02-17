Thieves raid SoHo Givenchy, stealing $50K in pricey handbags and accessories: VIDEO

A crew of quick-moving thieves busted their way into a SoHo Givenchy, swiping more than $50,000 in pricey handbags and other accessories during a daring early-morning raid, police said Friday.

The four crooks smashed the front door window to the boutique on Greene St. near Spring St. about 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, entering the hole they made, cops said.

Surveillance video from inside the store showed the suspects, three men and a woman, opening up duffel bags that they stuffed with purses, clutches and other handbags that were left on display.

The thieves ripped the pricey bags from the security cords they were attached to, the video shows.

One of the suspects only had a small paper bag to carry his loot while another had a duffel bag large enough to hold hockey equipment.

As three of the raiders emptied the display shelves, a fourth suspect, wearing a Yankees baseball cap and a white surgical mask, ran to the back of the store and started pulling a selection of clothes off the racks, the video shows.

The thieves were in and out of the store within 45 seconds, the video shows.

The suspects were last seen heading north on Green St. toward West Houston St.

Cops on Friday released the surveillance footage in the hopes that someone recognizes the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.