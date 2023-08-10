Thieves rob letter carrier in Third Ward at gunpoint, stealing USPS keys

Police are searching for the thieves who targeted a letter carrier and robbed her at gunpoint in Uptown Charlotte.

A neighbor captured a picture on his doorbell camera moments before Wednesday’s robbery. It happened just before 4 p.m. in the Third Ward neighborhood on Westbrook Avenue.

Channel 9′s Genevieve Curtis learned the worker was on her route right before that attack.

“I heard sirens, I came up to the window up in my house and looked outside -- there’s half a dozen police cars. And I see the USPS lady,” neighbor Houston Cutshaw told Curtis.

Cutshaw said police filled the street after two suspects armed with a gun robbed the U.S. Postal Service worker. He said investigators were there for hours trying to get footage of the two men in a sedan.

“You wouldn’t think there would be a robbery in the middle of the day, especially with USPS delivery mail,” he said. “It’s just unexpected.”

Cutshaw gave investigators video of that worker delivering his mail just moments before those suspects drove up and robbed her at gunpoint.

“Poor girl, she couldn’t have expected that just delivering mail,” he said. “Probably didn’t have anything too valuable in there, I wouldn’t think, but I don’t know what they were looking for.”

It appears it was the USPS mailbox keys they were after, because the police report says that’s all the suspects stole.

Channel 9 has reported on the alarming spike in U.S. mail carriers being attacked for those master keys allowing thieves to break into mailboxes and steal checks. It’s a problem lawmakers on Capitol Hill are discussing this week.

“Robberies of postal carriers have increased by 78%, resulting in nearly 500 robberies alone in 2022,” said Maryland Rep. Kweisi Mfume.

No injuries were reported in this attack. Curtis asked CMPD for any videos of the suspects or the vehicle in this latest attack.

“Hopefully they got some footage from some doorbells, they can figure out who did this,” Cutshaw said.

Curtis reached out to the U.S. Postal Workers Association for comment but did not hear back in time for this report.

