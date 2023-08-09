Thieves rob Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale in brazen daylight heist

A custodian sweeps near one of the fountains at the Americana at Brand shopping center in Glendale on Aug. 14, 2017. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A group of thieves burglarized a Yves Saint Laurent store Tuesday at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, according to authorities.

The "flash mob" burglary involved 30 to 40 people, who got away with about $300,000 worth of merchandise, ABC7 reported, citing Glendale police. The thieves escaped in about 20 vehicles.

Videos posted on social media showed at least 20 people wearing hooded sweatshirts fleeing the store in broad daylight.

The Glendale Police Department is working with the Americana to identify suspects, according to a city of Glendale news release.

Flash mob burglaries are becoming a growing concern. They involve groups of thieves overwhelming a store, grabbing merchandise and escaping, officials said.

About a week ago, nine men robbed a Gucci store at a mall in Century City in a grab-and-dash heist that was caught on video.

“This coordinated crime challenges our values, but our determination to uphold safety and unity is resolute. Together, we'll ensure that such incidents do not define us,” Glendale Mayor Dan Brotman said in a news release.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.