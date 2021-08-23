Would-be thieves run over tire shop manager who confronted them, North Carolina cops say
Police in North Carolina are looking for two people accused of running over the manager of a local tire shop after they were accused of stealing.
The incident occurred Friday just before noon at a discount tire store where a man and a woman were “attempting to steal tires,” the Asheville Police Department said in a news release.
The manager confronted them, according to the release, and they ran him over in a 2012 to 2014 black Toyota Highlander with a temporary tag.
“Fortunately, the manager had minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital,” Asheville police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110. Tips can also be shared anonymously by texting TIP2APD or 847411.
