Thieves On Scooters Attack $4.8 Million Bugatti In Traffic

It’s like land pirates, but with scooters…

A video has emerged on social media, making its rounds, of a group of scooter riders, dressed as food delivery people, wielding hammers and smashing up a Bugatti. The hypercar was sitting in London traffic when it was stalked and targeted in broad daylight. In an attempt to attack the driver by smashing up the windows with hammers, the scooter gang relentlessly smashed up the Bugatti with hammers.

Kuwaiti businessman Abdullah Al Basman owns the Chiron, which is striking in a royal blue coat with orange highlights. Powering the under siege supercar is a 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine, with a 0-62 mph of 2.4-seconds and top speed of almost 250 mph, but none of that helped the driver while stuck in gridlock.

It appears that this is a brazen car jacking in the middle of the day, but that’s not exactly what the scooter patrol is after. The scooter gang wasn’t actually after the car itself, but the $200K Platinum Rolex Daytona watch he was wearing. It’s said that every person in this video made it out okay, but the Bugatti definitely needs some new glass; it was probably the most expensive window broken that day.

It’s said that the Bugatti is often seen around the area, so all the thieves had to do was wait for him to come back around. The scooter gang reportedly stole a watch from a pedestrian earlier that same day.

