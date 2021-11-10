Thieves smash door at Givenchy store in Manhattan, steal $80K in purses and clothes

A group of thieves bashed the glass front door of a pricey French boutique in Midtown and cleared the place out early Wednesday.

The crooks smashed their way into the Givenchy store on Madison Ave. at. E. 65th St. in Lenox Hill at about 4:30 a.m., cops said.

Once inside, they stole 39 purses and two ready-to-wear women’s garments, valued at about $80,000 in total, police said.

They then packed into two vehicles and drove off, police said.

Cops have made no arrests in the break-in.