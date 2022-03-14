Thieves smash pickup truck into business on 6th Avenue in Tacoma, break into ATM

An ATM was broken into inside a pharmacy early Monday morning in Tacoma. Police said thieves got inside the business by using a pickup truck to ram the building’s entrance.

Tacoma Police Department officers responded about 3:24 a.m. to an alarm at a Walgreens in the 2000 block of 6th Avenue, according to a tweet from the department. The thieves broke into an ATM inside and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The thieves abandoned the pickup truck used to ram the entrance and left in another vehicle. Police said it was still undetermined if the pickup truck had been reported stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate.

