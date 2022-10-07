Thieves smash windows of 13 vehicles at Clearcreek Park, North Park in Springboro

Oct. 7—Springboro police are investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins that happened Sunday afternoon at Clearcreek Park and North Park.

Numerous purses, wallets and other items were taken after the windows of 11 vehicles were busted at Clearcreek Park, 3500 W. Lower Springboro Road. Another two vehicles were broken into at North Park, 195 Tamarack Trail, police posted on social media.

The break-ins happened between 3:30 and 5 p.m., police said.

Two persons of interest in the break-ins were captured on surveillance video attempting to cash stolen checks at a Fifth Third Bank in Huber Heights. They were driving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with a model year between 2015 and 2018, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Springboro police detective Dustin Hogan at 937-748-6849.