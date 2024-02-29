Thieves smash through Young Avenue Deli’s door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of thieves used crowbars to smash into a popular Midtown restaurant early Wednesday.

An alarm went off at Young Avenue Deli in Cooper-Young just before 6 a.m. A manager arrived to find the front door glass destroyed.

The manager told police several cash register tills were strewn around the dining area and an officer door was torn from its frame. But the only missing property was an empty cash till and an empty bank bag.

Man charged with murder after two family members found dead

Video showed a black SUV pull up in front of the doors at 5:37. Two suspects got out, and one of them used a yellow crowbar to get through the door, police said.

Three suspects in total went inside — all of them had their faces covered. They left two minutes later and sped off southbound on Cooper.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.