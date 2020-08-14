Thieves steal 150 pounds of brisket for cop’s funeral off smoker, Texas caterer says

Thieves stole 150 pounds of brisket off a smoker as it was being prepared for a Texas police officer’s memorial service, a caterer says.

The meat was supposed to be served at the funeral reception for a Beaumont Police Department officer, according to Courville’s Catering in Beaumont.

Sheena Yarbrough-Powell, a 23-year-old newlywed, was killed in the line of a duty Sunday when a driver traveling the wrong way struck her patrol vehicle head on, police say. Another officer was injured.

Luis Torres, an 18-year-old Port Arthur man, was charged in her death after police say his blood-alcohol content was more than triple the legal limit, KBMT reported. His bail was set at $750,000, the TV station reported.

As the community was preparing for Saturday’s funeral for Yarbrough-Powell, burglars broke into Courville’s Catering early Friday morning and stole the 150 pounds of meat meant for her family and friends and other valuable items, the caterer posted on Facebook.

Courville’s Catering shared a video of the burglars prying open a cashier’s box.

“In this trying time, it is truly disheartening to have this happen,” Courville’s Catering posted on Facebook.

Within hours, people offered to pitch in with money and brisket, but the caterer is declining donations.

“We are blown away by the (outpouring) of love and support y’all have shown us this morning,” Courville’s Catering said. “We are not accepting any donations. We had back up briskets to cover the loss and our amazing crew is getting that prepared as we speak.”

Judge shoots at husband’s girlfriend – and she was already suspended, Texas cops say