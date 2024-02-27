Thieves steal $17,000 worth of alcohol from liquor store, Stockbridge police say

Stockbridge police are looking for two burglary suspects accused of stealing thousands worth of alcohol from a liquor store.

Officers said two suspects burglarized the Stockbridge Bottle Shop on North Henry Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m on Saturday.

In total, the suspects took $17,000 worth of alcohol before leaving the store, according to police.

The two suspects left the store in a white Kia with a license plate of CXJ4753, according to police.

Both suspects were wearing black hoodies at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS, or email detectives at: CrimeTips@stockbridgega.org.

