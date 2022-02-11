Thieves steal $40,000 in bicycles, equipment from new Cargo Bike Shop on St. Paul's Selby Avenue

Feb. 11—The thieves who smashed in a front window of Tim Staton's new Cargo Bike Shop in St. Paul never touched the cash register.

Sometime under the cover of darkness late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, they climbed into his Selby Avenue storefront and hauled out seven sturdy cargo bikes — large European-style bicycles meant to carry multiple people, groceries or other sizable hauls.

Each bicycle retails for between $1,200 and $11,000 and weighs at least 100 pounds, and five of them were of the electric pedal-assist variety. The culprits, said Staton, also made away with boxes of locks and electric chargers, all but wiping out his small store, which quietly made its first sales last year but is still more than two months away from its official grand opening celebration.

"This seems very intentional and very planned," said Staton on Thursday afternoon, standing in front of his boarded-up window at 1592 Selby Ave., just off Snelling Avenue, shortly after trading notes with a St. Paul police officer. "It was not a couple of teenagers on a thrill."

Added store manager Mel Cherry: "They took everything." Just a handful of bikes were left behind, including a couple of cargo models.

LARGE, CUMBERSOME EQUIPMENT

Staton said he had yet to invest in security cameras, but he's hoping someone might have pictures, footage or another piece of evidence to share with St. Paul Police.

Staton, who lives in Madison, Wis., and has run a bike shop there since 2014, pondered aloud how the suspects might have transported some $40,000 in somewhat large, cumbersome equipment. He said police informed him a stolen U-Haul was recovered in the city Tuesday afternoon, although it's unclear if that's related.

Within the cycling community, accounts of bicycle rings transporting stolen goods to out-of-state buyers — even buyers as far away as Mexico or Europe — are well known, though most of those thefts originated in Chicago, Denver and southwestern locations well outside of Madison and Minnesota.

"I couldn't fit all the bikes in my van," Staton said. "They're super unique. They don't blend in. Another dealer won't buy these. You can't take them apart and make another bike. I can't imagine they're going to pop up on Facebook Marketplace in the Twin Cities."

VOLUME OF STOLEN GOODS MAY ELEVATE CHARGES

Steve Linders, a spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department, said the volume of stolen goods could elevate criminal charges.

"It certainly makes it a felony," Linders said. "It'll be investigated, I can tell you that right now. The initial officer makes the report. That will be forwarded to an investigator who will take a look at it."

Nevertheless, at a time when elevated homicide rates throughout the country are grabbing national attention, Staton said he's well aware that property crimes — especially stolen bicycles — have become something of a low-level priority for the police, so he's turned to a resource increasingly enlisted by victims of bicycle theft. In a word: vigilantes.

"Tim, like every other bike owner, is working through Twin Cities Stolen Bikes, a kind of bike theft vigilante group on Facebook that recovers stolen bikes — and exists because the police cannot or will not solve property crimes," said Ashley Asmus, a data scientist in St. Paul who has been spreading word about the thefts on Staton's behalf as he's not especially active on social media.

Twin Cities Stolen Bikes helps track down and return purloined bicycles to their owners, sometimes by arranging purchases, with or without the involvement of police. Project 529 Garage, the world's biggest online bike registry, estimates that upwards of 2 million bikes are stolen in the U.S. and Canada annually, averaging a bike theft every 30 seconds and $1 billion in losses.

'I STILL LOVE THIS NEIGHBORHOOD'

Those estimates, say industry insiders, are probably conservative, as many thefts are never reported to police.

"Bike theft is really bad everywhere right now," Staton said. "I'm glad these were our bikes and not our customers' bikes. We lost a revenue stream temporarily. We have insurance."

If there's a silver lining to his loss, said Staton, it's that the "smash-and-grab" thievery has reaffirmed his commitment to the neighborhood. More than one customer has reached out offering to host an online fundraiser for the shop or spread word about the thefts to local media.

"I still love this neighborhood," Staton said. "This is what we do. We're passionate. I'm not giving up."