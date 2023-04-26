Thieves steal $7,000 worth of Lululemon merch from Peachtree City store, police say
Peachtree City Police have arrested four men who they say broke into a Lululemon store and stole more than $7,000 worth of merchandise.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The robbery happened at the Avenues shopping center.
TRENDING STORIES:
Family of UGA student diagnosed with brain tumor after spring break trip stopping treatment
APD release photos of 2nd person of interest in transgender woman’s shooting death
Father of UGA football player killed in crash seeking $2M from university
Police poked a lot of fun at the thieves on social media.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
“They sought fortune in a wonderous place called Lululemon,” police road. Once inside, the loathsome lads took armloads of Lulues Lemons.”
The men drove away with the merchandise in their trunk, but police quickly captured them.
Police have not identified the suspects or said what charges they face.