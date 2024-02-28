Thieves steal around $30K, $5K in sneakers from Brooklyn home: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for two men who broke into a Brooklyn home late at night on Feb. 9, stealing a large quantity of money and valuable sneakers, according to authorities.

Two men entered a home near Lincoln Avenue and Atlantic Avenue by removing a window to the home around 11:30 p.m. Police said once inside, the men removed a safe that had around $30,000 and around $5,000 worth of sneakers.

Police said the men left the area in a white car heading in an unknown direction.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.