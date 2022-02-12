Thieves steal backhoe, use it to rob ATM in Chicago

They constructed a good plan.

Construction-oriented thieves in Chicago swiped a backhoe and used the heavy machinery to bust into an ATM, police said.

Police said the backhoe was stolen from a South Side construction site and then driven 20 miles north to a Chase ATM on the North Side, local ABC affiliate WLS reported.

The thieves then used brute force to pry the ATM open and take off with some cash, according to local CBS affiliate WBBM. They apparently didn’t have any interest in the backhoe, leaving it behind at the scene of the robbery.

No arrests have been made, WBBM reported. Cops said the ATM was essentially ruined; multiple residents were incredulous.

“They took this tractor, came all the way across the city to do this? And nobody says anything? They can steal a tractor and come all the way over here? This is crazy!” Gina Stewart told the station. “We have lost our minds.”

That may or may not be true, but someone definitely lost a backhoe.