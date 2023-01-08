Thieves steal bag of $300,000 cash by distracting armored truck guard outside Brooklyn Chase bank

A trio of thieves stole $300,000 from an armored truck in a bold Brooklyn heist, grabbing a sack of cash while they distracted a Brink’s guard by asking for directions, cops said Sunday.

The crooks struck when an armored truck pulled up to a Chase bank on Eighth Ave. and 55th St. in Sunset Park about 1 p.m. Friday, cops said.

The driver stayed in the truck while his co-worker, whose job it is to deliver and pick up cash, placed the bag of loot on the bumper, cops said.

That’s when two of the crooks walked up to the worker, asking for directions, police said.

While they spoke, the third thief slipped in and grabbed the bag, police said. He ran off south on Eighth Ave. with the score, while his accomplices scattered, cops said.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspects Sunday, including pictures of the crook running off with the bag in hand, and asked the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Police describe the suspect who took the bag as a man with a light complexion and slim build wearing a black winter hat, a black hooded jacket, gray pants and black sneakers.

The suspects who distracted the Brink’s worker were both men with medium complexions and medium builds, cops said. One wore a black winter hat with white trim, a black hooded winter coat, gray pants and black sneakers. The other suspect wore a black winter hat, black face mask, black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.