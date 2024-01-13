Thieves steal ceremonial rifles, trash American Legion Post in Pomona
Burglars have been targeting the American Legion Post in Pomona. Veterans say it has become a daily occurrence despite efforts to stop the crooks.
Black creators on TikTok open up about having their Blackness called into question.
A partnership would streamline distribution of the league's game broadcasts while further muddying the waters of ESPN's role in covering the NFL as an objective journalistic enterprise.
In a new letter to the agency’s Inspector general, Senator Ron Wyden, called for an investigation into “the SEC’s apparent failure to follow cybersecurity best practices.”
Houthi rebels attacking commercial ships were threatening an inflation surge. Bombs may eliminate that threat.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Aromajoin's Aroma Shooter Wearable is a neckband that shoots up to six types of scents at your face.
I can't stop thinking about the new ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, the latest edition of one of our favorite gaming laptops.
Threads' roadmap for integrations with the fediverse, aka the network of decentralized apps that includes Twitter/X rival Mastodon and others, has been revealed. A new blog post by Tom Coates, the co-founder of an older decentralized app called Planetary, details the events of a December meeting at Meta's offices where the Threads team had reached out to members of the fediverse community to get feedback about the Instagram-led project to take on X with a decentralized app that will eventually interoperate with others in the fediverse by way of the ActivityPub protocol. In the meeting, which Coates characterized as a "good faith" effort by the Instagram team, the roadmap for Threads' fediverse integration was laid out, starting with a December launch of a feature within the Threads app that would allow their posts to become visible to Mastodon clients.
To give passkeys the credit they deserve, top security experts agree that the new way of logging in comes with greater security. Like every other security advancement from SMS-based multifactor authentication to hardware authentication keys, however, adoption lags because people still hesitate to make the leap.
The former U.S. Open champion was playing through terrifying symptoms during most of last season.
The largest lender in the US earned $49 billion in 2023, the most ever in the history of American banking
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
The Cubs finally made a move this offseason, adding the left-hander who led Team Japan to WBC victory.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Save space and juice up three devices at once with this nifty power station.
U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel presented Shohei Ohtani with the visa.
Google has officially voiced support for Right to Repair (R2R) legislation. Although Google’s motives could be less about newfound altruism and more about shaping regulatory action that seems increasingly inevitable, “A win’s a win,” as they say in sports.
This past week has been all about U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs in the crypto world. On Tuesday, The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s X account was hacked, a spokesperson confirmed with TechCrunch. This was a huge problem because the government’s account put out an “unauthorized” post that the agency granted approval for “bitcoin ETFs.”
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Trump is proposing.
Google today announced that it'll stop charging Google Cloud customers a fee to migrate their data to another cloud provider or on-premise data center, effective immediately. Customers using Google Cloud services including BigQuery, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Datastore, Filestore, Spanner and Persistent Disk are eligible for free transfers out of Google Cloud -- but must first apply for approval through a form. Only once an approved customer's data has been transferred out of Google Cloud and they've terminated their cloud written agreement will the data transfer fee will be waived (via a bill credit).