Thieves Steal From Home of Woman Attending Mom's Funeral

Caryn Papantonakis was at her mother's funeral when two thieves broke into her Texas home. Surveillance video shows two women stealing items from the home that totaled up to $50,000. Police say the suspects kept track of funeral announcements to target homes when family members would be out burying loved ones. Cops were able to track down the alleged thieves with the AirPods they allegedly stole. Sage Grider and Adrienne Hart are charged with burglary and are each being held on $105,000 bail.

View comments