Thieves steal from at least 14 mailboxes in Union County; crimes tied to Charlotte area

After more than a dozen stolen mail incidents in their area, Union County deputies are asking for help with their investigation.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the mail was stolen from several residential mailboxes during the morning hours. They said the thefts normally happen when the homeowner has their flag raised, indicating that they have outgoing mail ready for pickup.

On Wednesday, deputies said they had about 14 reports since the first of the month in neighborhoods throughout Marvin, Wesley Chapel, and Indian Trail.

Detectives said the suspect or suspects are driving a black Cadillac SUV, possibly an XT4 model. The SUV reportedly has a dual exhaust system with one exhaust tip hanging significantly lower than the other.

Investigators said the thefts are linked to others that have happened in the Charlotte area.

To learn about mailbox theft and prevention, click for information from the United State Postal Inspection Services.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911, the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

