Thieves steal man’s $100,000 classic car – but it wasn’t easy, California video shows

Thieves stole a classic car worth a small fortune from a California man’s home, and video shows it was a struggle to pull off the heist, news outlets report.

Seth Wayne, of Los Angeles, says he’d only had his 1962 Chevrolet Impala for about two weeks when thieves struck on the night of Jan. 11, KNBC reported.

A picture of the 1962 Chevy Impala.

In video shared on Wayne’s Instagram page, the Impala can be seen cruising slowly down the street with a Prius following close behind.

The driver seems to be struggling and can be heard yelling “push me, push me,” video shows.

“Good thing they forgot to take the license plate off their Prius,” a caption reads.

The convertible was also customized with hydraulics and was worth more than $100,000 — but the bandits didn’t seem to be motorheads, based on surveillance video, KNBC reported. They could have damaged the car or hurt themselves in the process of stealing the Impala, Wayne told KTLA.

“I guess they weren’t familiar with what the hydraulics were and what was going on back there and when they yanked the cables, the charger, the positive and the negative, they hit it and sparks went flying everywhere,” he told the outlet.

“It just sucks that these punks are out here doing stuff like this,” Wayne told KTLA. “They didn’t know how to open the hood of an Impala so they bent the grill and as you can see in the video, the grill is busted, just to open the hood.”

At some point, the car broke down and the thieves started pushing it with a Prius.

The thieves were also apparently unaware that the car had been undergoing some repairs, Wayne told KNBC. It broke down during their escape, so they used a Prius to push it down the road, video shows.

Despite the hiccups in their heist, the thieves successfully escaped with the Impala.

“I had a lot of cars but that one was definitely special,” Wayne told KNBC. “Only had it for a couple weeks, bought it on Christmas Eve, so definitely a bummer.”

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-275-5273, KTLA reported.

