Thieves steal more than $1,500 worth of Christmas lights in Lowell

Police in Gaston County are looking for thieves who stole more than $1,500 worth of Christmas lights.

The Lowell Police Department shared several photos of the suspects on Sunday.

Investigators asked anyone who might recognize the thieves or the car they were in to call Lowell police.

“While we are all trying to get into the Christmas spirit, stealing lights should never be a part of that plan!!” police said.

