Thieves steal over $10K in alcohol from Memphis liquor store, police say
FOX13 Memphis News Staff

Thieves busted into Buster’s liquor store Friday morning, stealing thousands in alcohol.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a burglary at Buster’s Liquors & Wines, 191 Highland St., just after 3:30 a.m.

Several suspects broke into the business and stole over $10k in alcohol, police said.

FOX13′s cameras captured smashed out window and broken liquor bottles outside the store.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

