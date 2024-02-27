DELTA TWP. — Thieves stole eight new Cadillacs from a General Motors storage lot on Davis Highway early Tuesday, and got away with six after abandoning a pair of the high-end vehicles in Bath Township.

Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the lot at 7916 Davis Hwy. about 3 a.m. Tuesday after a report of numerous vehicle thefts.

Troopers, along with deputies from Eaton and Ingham counties, searched the area, but were unable to locate the stolen vehicles.

Later, two of the vehicles were found abandoned along eastbound Interstate 69 near Webster Road in Bath Township.

"The vehicles will be processed for any evidence that will assist in identifying the suspects involved," MSP Public Information Officer Lt. Rene Gonzalez said in a release.

Police did not say what model Cadillacs were stolen. The Lansing Grand River plant makes the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 models.

There are no suspects at this time, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Thieves steal slew of new Cadillacs from Lansing area storage lot