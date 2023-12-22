Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of music equipment from L.A. band

Video shows a pair of thieves smashing a vehicle’s windows and stealing thousands of dollars worth of professional music equipment in Hollywood. The victim, Louise Van Veenedaal, is the lead singer of a local band called Boom Box Heroes. The 12-piece band performs at weddings, events and sports games. On Dec. 18 at around 2 a.m., surveillance video captured thieves entering a gated parking garage at an apartment complex and peering into people’s vehicles. The two suspects then narrow in on Van Veenedaal’s car, a custom pink Tesla SUV. “They left, apparently they stole a car, broke into the garage through the garage gate, smashed into the back of my Tesla with axes,” Van Veenedaal recalled. “They had masks on and took pretty much everything that I have.” After thieves ransacked and emptied her vehicle, Van Veenedaal said everything she had worked for is now gone. KTLA's Samantha Cortese reports on Dec. 21, 2023.

