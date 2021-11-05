Thieves steal three sports cars from Bonneville & Son

Nov. 5—Thieves broke into the Bonneville and Son auto dealership in Manchester overnight Wednesday and made off with three sports cars worth more than $200,000 in total, according to Manchester police.

Employees found a broken glass window as well as an open door to the manager's office when they arrived to work Thursday morning, police said.

"We've had cars stolen before, but nothing so drastic as breaking through a glass window and walking through the dealership to steal a car," said Bill Dann, a sales manager at the Hooksett Road dealership.

Three vehicles were missing:

* A 2020 octane red Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye wide body.

* A 2020 black Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

* A 2017 granite gray Dodge Charger Daytona 392.

Police said a 2020 Toyota RAV4, which had been stolen out of Waltham, Mass., was recovered at the scene.

Dann said Hellcats are one of the most targeted stolen cars in America right now, and it's anybody's guess where they could be. They could be in a chop shop getting disassembled, they could be on the road, or they could be on a boat already headed to another country.

Both of Bonneville's Hellcats had 6.2 liter supercharged V-8 engines.

Dann said the thieves broke a 6-foot tall glass window at the side of the building to gain access. It will take six weeks to replace.

Anyone with any information about the break in should call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.