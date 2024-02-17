Thieves steal two cars and stripped them for parts on Elmwood Park street, police say

Detectives in Elmwood Park are investing the theft of two vehicles which were later being stripped on borough street early Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:32 a.m., the Elmwood Park Police Department responded to the area of 19 Wallace Street after receiving a report of suspicious individuals removing parts from several vehicles. Upon arrival, police discovered two motor vehicles that appeared to have been in the process of being taken apart.

A perimeter was set up by the Elmwood Park Police Department, and the area was searched with the help of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit and the Saddle Brook Police Department.

Upon further investigation, police say that the vehicles were stolen from separate homes on Miller and Lee streets. Parts from each of the vehicles − including the engines, doors and airbags − were found inside a white Chevy cargo van nearby.

The van, which is registered to Hazleton, Pennsylvania and had a fraudulent temporary registration, was seized and is pending a search warrant. The recovered stolen vehicles were transported to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit in Hackensack.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Elmwood Park Police Department.

