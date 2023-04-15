Thieves steal vehicles off showroom floor at Marion dealership
Three people broke into the Marion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership early Saturday and stole three vehicles off the showroom floor, police stated in a news release.
Video shows two people breaking the glass to a side door to get in while a third waited outside the dealership on Worley Road.
Police said, once inside, the car thieves broke into a lock box to get the car keys.
After some time, the three vehicles were seen driving off the dealership floor.
The vehicles that were stolen are:
2023 Chrysler 300 Touring L with comfort group, white
2020 Dodge Charger (4-door sedan) R/T Scat Pack, granite crystal metallic clearcoat
2021 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX 4WD, black pearl
The investigation is ongoing. Channel 9 has requested for video of the crime.
This is the latest in a string of similar crimes.
